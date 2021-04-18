Kennesaw State misses FCS playoffs

Kennesaw State football’s playoff streak is over.
The Owls were not named among the field of 16 teams that will be competing for the 2020 Football Championship Subdivision title, announced Sunday by the NCAA.
Coming into the 2020 season — which was pushed to spring 2021, due to COVID-19 — Kennesaw State had made three-straight FCS playoff appearances.
The Owls, who were favored to carry the Big South Conference, went 4-1 overall, 2-1 in conference play. Their lone loss came in their final game, to Monmouth — which went undefeated in the Big South and will represent the conference in the playoffs as an automatic bid.
South Dakota State, winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and Sam Houston are the top seeds. James Madison is the number three seed with Jacksonville State rounding out the top four.
Davidson and VMI will be making their first playoff appearances. Missouri State, led by former Falcons coach Bobby Petrino, will make its first playoff appearance since 1990.
Kennesaw State is 4-3 all-time in the FCS Playoffs and last won the Big South in 2018.