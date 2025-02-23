Jelani Hamilton scores 24 as Georgia State beats Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. — Jelani Hamilton scored 24 points as Georgia State beat Old Dominion 76-70 on Saturday night.
Hamilton added nine rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (13-16, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points, finishing 8 of 13 from the floor. Cesare Edwards finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.
The Monarchs (11-18, 7-9) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. added 13 points and four assists for Old Dominion. Scottie Hubbard finished with 11 points.
Georgia State plays at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.
