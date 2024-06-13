How to watch Dream vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever

Atlanta will get its first regular season look at Caitlin Clark when the Dream play at the Fever Thursday.
The Dream (5-5) play at the Fever (3-10) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Game time is 7 p.m. and it will air on Peachtree TV and ESPN3. Angel Gray will do play-by-play and Autumn Johnson will serve as analyst.
The Dream lost at the Fever, 83-80, in a preseason game on May 9.
Atlanta will get the first of two chances to see Clark and the Fever in person next week. The Dream and Fever will play at State Farm Arena on June 21. The teams will also meet in Atlanta on Aug. 28 and in Indiana on Sept. 8. The Dream home games against the Fever were move to State Farm Arena from Gateway Center Arena to accommodate the anticipated crowds.
Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, is 15th in the league with an average of 16.3 points per game. She is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
The Dream are led by Allisha Gray at 15.3 points per game and Rhyne Howard at 15.2 points per game. They are 17th and 18th in the league in scoring. The Dream have lost three of their past four games.
