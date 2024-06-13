State Sports Report

How to watch Dream vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) reacts to a call during the second half at the Gateway Center Arena on June 11, 2024, in Atlanta. Washington Mystics won 87-68 over Atlanta Dream. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) reacts to a call during the second half at the Gateway Center Arena on June 11, 2024, in Atlanta. Washington Mystics won 87-68 over Atlanta Dream. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

Atlanta will get its first regular season look at Caitlin Clark when the Dream play at the Fever Thursday.

The Dream (5-5) play at the Fever (3-10) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Game time is 7 p.m. and it will air on Peachtree TV and ESPN3. Angel Gray will do play-by-play and Autumn Johnson will serve as analyst.

The Dream lost at the Fever, 83-80, in a preseason game on May 9.

Atlanta will get the first of two chances to see Clark and the Fever in person next week. The Dream and Fever will play at State Farm Arena on June 21. The teams will also meet in Atlanta on Aug. 28 and in Indiana on Sept. 8. The Dream home games against the Fever were move to State Farm Arena from Gateway Center Arena to accommodate the anticipated crowds.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, is 15th in the league with an average of 16.3 points per game. She is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

The Dream are led by Allisha Gray at 15.3 points per game and Rhyne Howard at 15.2 points per game. They are 17th and 18th in the league in scoring. The Dream have lost three of their past four games.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

High-profile violent incidents raise concerns in downtown Atlanta

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

Passage of new Georgia law leaves local immigrants confused and anxious

Southern Company Gas to move HQ in Atlanta’s largest lease of 2024 so far

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb schools to spend $6 million digitize student, employee records

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb schools to spend $6 million digitize student, employee records

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in kidnap and death of 16-year-old Susana Morales
The Latest

Dream pay the price as Mystics record first win of season
Tina Charles scores 22 as Dream beat Sky
Dream offense struggles in loss: ‘We didn’t make shots and they pouted’
Featured

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith