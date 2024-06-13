How to watch Dream vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever

Atlanta will get its first regular season look at Caitlin Clark when the Dream play at the Fever Thursday.

The Dream (5-5) play at the Fever (3-10) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Game time is 7 p.m. and it will air on Peachtree TV and ESPN3. Angel Gray will do play-by-play and Autumn Johnson will serve as analyst.

The Dream lost at the Fever, 83-80, in a preseason game on May 9.