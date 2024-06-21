State Farm Arena is expected to be sold out for tonight’s WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever.
If you can’t go to the game in person, it will be broadcast on television.
Here’s what you need to know:
What: Dream vs. Fever
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Ion
Location: State Farm Arena. The game was moved from the team’s home court of Gateway Center Arena to accommodate the large crowd.
Details: The Dream (6-7) have lost three of the past four games, including a 91-84 decision to the Fever last week in Indiana. The Dream could be without star Rhyne Howard, who suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday against the Lynx. The Fever (6-10) feature Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft earlier this year. They have won four of their past five games, including three in a row.
*The AJC will have complete coverage of the game at www.ajc.com, the AJC app and in our e-Paper.
