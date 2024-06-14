State Sports Report

Dream hold Caitlin Clark to seven points but still lose to the Fever

Rhyne Howard (10) scored 26 to lead the Dream. File photo by Jason Getz / AJC

The Dream held Indiana’s rookie standout Caitlin Clark to seven points on 3-for-11 shooting but the Fever still held on for a 91-84 victory over Atlanta Thursday night in Indianapolis.

The Dream’s Rhyne Howard, who was limited to eight minutes in the first half due to three fouls, finished with 26 points including six 3-pointers. Teammate Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals off the bench. Allisha Gray added 12 points and Haley Jones scored 10.

Clark started for the Fever and played 35 minutes. She was 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. Clark had six assists and seven turnovers.

Aliyah Boston matched a career high with 27 points, Kelsey Mitchell added 24 and Indiana let an 18-point lead slip away before closing on a 10-2 run.

Indiana (4-10) scored 59 in the first half but had just 14 points in the first 14 minutes of the second half as the Dream rallied. The Fever’s first points of the fourth quarter came on Mitchell’s free throws with 5:16 left.

Howard tied it at 77-all with 4:13 left and she made another 3-pointer on the next possession for the Dream’s first lead, 80-79, since it was 11-10.

But the Dream (5-6) had shot clock violations on back-to-back possessions and Indiana scored four points following those possessions.

Mitchell converted her first field goal of the second half with 47.1 seconds left for an 87-82 lead after a steal under the Atlanta basket.

Howard made two free throws at 39.5 to get the Dream within 87-84, but Boston spun in the lane and made a layup.

Boston also grabbed 13 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

Walmart to close 2 Atlanta stores in Dunwoody and Marietta

