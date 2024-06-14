Dream hold Caitlin Clark to seven points but still lose to the Fever

Aliyah Boston matched a career high with 27 points, Kelsey Mitchell added 24 and Indiana let an 18-point lead slip away before closing on a 10-2 run.

Indiana (4-10) scored 59 in the first half but had just 14 points in the first 14 minutes of the second half as the Dream rallied. The Fever’s first points of the fourth quarter came on Mitchell’s free throws with 5:16 left.

Howard tied it at 77-all with 4:13 left and she made another 3-pointer on the next possession for the Dream’s first lead, 80-79, since it was 11-10.

But the Dream (5-6) had shot clock violations on back-to-back possessions and Indiana scored four points following those possessions.

Mitchell converted her first field goal of the second half with 47.1 seconds left for an 87-82 lead after a steal under the Atlanta basket.

Howard made two free throws at 39.5 to get the Dream within 87-84, but Boston spun in the lane and made a layup.

Boston also grabbed 13 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.