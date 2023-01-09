Five with local ties going into College Football Hall of Fame

Two coaches, former Georgia leader Mark Richt and former Georgia Tech leader Paul Johnson, and three players, Eric Berry, Dwight Freeney and Terrance Mathis were honored.

Berry, who attended Creekside High School, was a two-time first-team All-American at Tennessee in 2008-09 and won the 2009 Thorpe Award as the top defensive back. He was the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with seven interceptions, and is the SEC’s all-time leader in interception return yards (494) and single-season interception return yards (265). He finished his career with 245 tackles, 31 passes defended, 17.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 14 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.