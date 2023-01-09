Former Tech coach Paul Johnson tabbed for Hall of Fame induction

Johnson’s offense was fueled by his intense competitive spirit and his undying belief in the offense he made his own.

“One thing about coach is, when somebody tells him he can’t do something, or somebody says something about the offense, that just absolutely infuriates him,” then-Tech assistant Brian Bohannon, now coach at Kennesaw State, said of Johnson in 2011.

Opposing coaches often bemoaned the difficulty in preparing to face Johnson’s teams due to the uniqueness of the scheme and the speed with which his players executed it. Among his greatest rivals at Tech was longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

“He’s the best at what he does with that offense,” Foster said at the time of Johnson’s stepping down in 2018. “He’s seen it all. His kids were always disciplined and played tough and we had some great battles.”

“I don’t think there is a coach that I’ve seen in my career that commands, schematically, his offense the way Paul Johnson does,” said then-Duke coach David Cutcliffe, at that point in his 36th year of coaching.

Cutcliffe added that what he admired most about Johnson was that he maintained balance despite his success, won wherever he went and competed with integrity. He anticipated his eventual induction into college football’s shrine.

“He’s in my hall of fame,” Cutcliffe said. “I can tell you that for sure.”

Cutcliffe’s and now, college football’s.