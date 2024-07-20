Breaking: Delta cancels hundreds of flights Saturday as outage problems continue
Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray wins 3-point, skills competitions at WNBA All-Star event

Gray first WNBA player to win those competitions in the same year
Atlanta Dream coach Tanisha Wright instructs guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half at the Gateway Center Arena, Friday, July 12, 2024, in College Park. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Dream coach Tanisha Wright instructs guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half at the Gateway Center Arena, Friday, July 12, 2024, in College Park. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Allisha Gray turned WNBA All-Star weekend’s opening night into her own show.

The Dream guard had a historic evening, becoming the first player to win both the 3-point and skills competition in the same year Friday.

“It’s very cool. Now I’m glad I accepted the call when they asked me to play in both of them," Gray said. "Now I get another $55K in my pocket.”

Gray received $2,575 from the league for each victory, per the collective bargaining agreement. She also got $110,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between with the WNBPA.

She topped hometown-favorite Sophie Cunningham of the Phoenix Mercury by just over 2 seconds in the final of the skills competition. Then she edged Jonquel Jones by one point in the 3-point shootout about 45 minutes later.

“I felt like I was warmed up after the skills challenge, running all over the court," Gray said. "I was a little fatigued from the skills challenge, but I was locked in because I knew another $55K was on the line.”

Jones was looking to become the first post player to win the 3-point contest. She also made the finals in 2021 before losing to four-time champion Allie Quigley. Jones had a chance to win the contest, but her last shot — the two-point money ball — fell short. She held her head in disappointment.

“(Jones) had me nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Gray admitted.

Jones scored 25 points in the opening round — tops among the five competitors. Gray had 23 points.

Neither defending champion Sabrina Ionescu or sensational rookie Caitlin Clark competed in the 3-point contest this year. Ionescu will play for the U.S. at the Olympics and is focused on getting ready for the Paris Games. They’ll both play in the All-Star game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

After virtually playing non-stop for nine months between college and the WNBA, Clark just wanted to take some time to relax.

“I think the biggest thing was for me, it's just like I need a break,” she said. "I'm going to take some time for myself to enjoy what I want to do, and at times that can be in the tough position I'm in. But I think it was the healthiest for myself."

Brittney Griner was the only member of the U.S. Olympic Team who participated in either competition. She finished the obstacle course in 46.3 seconds.

