Summer Olympics

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at closing ceremony

The ceremony will be carried live Sunday on NBC and 11Alive
FILE - Members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers from left to right, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23, 2023, at Central Park in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday.

The closing ceremony will air at 3 p.m. Atlanta time on NBC, with streaming on Peacock. In Atlanta, it will air on 11Alive. An encore version will air at 7 p.m.

NBC’s Mike Tirico and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will anchor the coverage of the closing ceremony, according to NBC, with NBC’s Terry Gannon and former Olympic skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Swimmer Katie Ledecky will carry the U.S. flag into the Stade de France along with rower Nick Mead, according to AP.

The ceremony is also part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Each of the music artists who will perform is a California native, including H.E.R., who is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France.

“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

The opening ceremony featured Lady Gaga and the return of Celine Dion to the performing stage after her career-threatening stiff person syndrome diagnosis.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held there in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

