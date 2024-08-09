H.E.R. will sing at the Paris Olympics' closing ceremony as part of the handover to Los Angeles

PARIS (AP) — H.E.R. will perform during the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics.

The five-time Grammy winner is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

H.E.R. has won an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards during her decorated career. The 27-year-old from California won the Grammy for song of the year in 2021 for her protest anthem " I Can't Breathe."