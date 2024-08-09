H.E.R. will sing at the Paris Olympics' closing ceremony as part of the handover to Los Angeles

Breaking: State Rep Devan Seabaugh arrested, accused of hitting cyclist
FILE - H.E.R. performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - H.E.R. performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — H.E.R. will perform during the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics.

The five-time Grammy winner is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

H.E.R. has won an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards during her decorated career. The 27-year-old from California won the Grammy for song of the year in 2021 for her protest anthem " I Can't Breathe."

In the same year, she took home best original song for the soulful “Fight for You” from the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack at the Academy Awards. She co-wrote both songs. The singer also wrote the Netflix animated series “We the People,” which won her an award at the Children's and Family Emmys.

H.E.R. starred in the adaptation of "The Color Purple" that was produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg in 2023. She made an appearance as a guest performer alongside Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held there in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

