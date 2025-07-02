NHL, NHLPA, IOC and IIHF finalize agreement for players to participate in 2026 Olympics

Breaking: Georgia sets target date for concert in Sanford Stadium
The NHL, NHLPA and international officials finalized a long-ago agreed-to deal to send players to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics
1 hour ago

ZURICH (AP) —

The NHL, NHLPA and international officials on Wednesday finalized a long-ago agreed-to deal to send players to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The league, union, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee confirmed the participation of NHL players at the games for the first time since 2014. The groups negotiated the agreement and announced it initially last year.

IIHF president Luc Tardif called it "a major step forward for our sport.”

The final touches took time to figure out after officials insisted for months they were not concerned about the lack of a signed document. The deal opens the door for NHL participation to continue in 2030, something that had also been agreed to in February 2024.

Last month, the 12 participating countries unveiled the first six players on their Olympic rosters. The men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Games is scheduled to run from Feb. 11-22.

