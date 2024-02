Driver Chase Elliott pours himself a taste of a variety of products in the tasting area next to tour guide Darin Hicks at the World of Coca-Cola, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Atlanta. The event kicks off Atlanta race month in preparation for the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25th. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)