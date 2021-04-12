Jordan Spieth close to rejoining major contenders

“I just didn’t have a great start,” he said. “Then it was just kind of the story of the week. I hit some good putts, burned a lot of lips, certainly struck the ball well enough to win the golf tournament, and they didn’t go it. Certainly had them go in here plenty of times.”

All in all, it was another good week for Spieth, who has finished in the top five in four of his last six stroke-play events, including last week’s win at the Valero Texas Open.

“It’s still a little ways to go,” Spieth said. “One of these days, it could just — like before, I’ve been saying it’s not necessarily one day going to click, but it’s getting to where it could just kind of start to click and really feel that momentum, and that will get me want to go out and nail it as much as possible.”

Spieth continues to be a work in progress from a mechanical standpoint.

“Structurally, it’s still not matching up where I want it to and I feel like I’m doing a significant movement to try and get there,” he said. “I still have a little bit of the old tendencies, but I get it in a better striking position, with the wrists in a better place, the club face and the shaft plane in a much better place, which is why I’m able to contend.”

And his putting, normally a strength of his game, wasn’t in top form this week. He averaged 1.68 putts per hole during the four rounds this week, slightly worse than the 1.65 averaged by the rest of the field.

“I struggled a little bit with it,” he said. “That’s continued work as well, but I made some really good putts late (Sunday), other than 18, and I thought that was a good confidence boost off of last week.”

He was also admitted that he was tired by the end of the day. That helps explain his bogey on the 18th hole, where he left his chip short and missed the putt that would have given him a solo third place.

“I felt some mental fatigue for sure and made a couple bonehead mistakes over the weekend just from maybe the long stretch,” he said. “But all in all, certainly another good finish here.”

Now Spieth can get focused on his crusade to complete the career Grand Slam; he gets an opportunity to add the missing piece of his crown at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, May 20-23.

“I have a good stretch coming up here in May and June and I’m excited for what’s to come,” he said.