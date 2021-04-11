A more normal Masters has breakthrough champion in Matsuyama

November’s champion, Dustin Johnson, won without fans in attendance, a cheerless compromise with the virus. With a fraction of the normal gallery allowed back in this week, they certified Matsuyama’s victory with their voices. Louder than November, certainly, but not as loud as next year. That is the promise that keeps nudging us forward.

At the close of the day, it was Johnson holding open a new green jacket for Matsuyama in the traditional, orderly transfer of golfing power. And through the filter of his translator, Matsuyama simply said, “I am very happy.”

This particular Sunday at the Masters will be known as the day Japan joined the company of major golfing champions. And remembered as a day when the world at large got a little more back on schedule. The Masters is spring again. And spring is once more the Masters’.