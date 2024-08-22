Reporters’ notebook: Stetson Bennett still all in on Georgia

“I’m still Kirby Smart true and true, and we take care of the day-to-day and that’s why we are where we are,” he said, smiling. “But I’m excited to watch it. My money is always on Georgia.”

Bennett paused before adding: “Not that I bet. Figure of speech.” The Rams staffer nearby appreciated the clarification.

Bennett has enjoyed seeing so many members of the Bulldogs’ back-to-back title teams get drafted and spread across the NFL.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “A lot of people go to college and connect with people at (NFL) camps, then they go and play against them. It was really my first time seeing that. You look up and see James Cook going for 100 (yards), you see Kearis (Jackson) on a kickoff return. You see dudes making plays all over. It’s a testament to Georgia and the individuals working hard and being great football players.”

Playing for Harbaugh

Former Bulldogs receiver Ladd McConkey is playing now for former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers. McConkey hasn’t trash-talked Harbaugh about last season – Georgia sure wishes it had a chance at the eventual champion Wolverines – but he’s mentioned it to some of his Michigan teammates.

Harbaugh, of course, is one of the more illustrious coaches in the game. He’s won at every stop, and many expect a quick turnaround with the Chargers.

“It’s been good (playing for him),” McConkey said. “He’s a really good coach, really cares about all his players. He wants the best for us. And he just wants to win, like every single other coach. He has the desire for that, and he’s going to push us and get us in that position.”

Judon had to learn Falcons’ bus protocols

New Falcons outside linebacker Matthew Judon was hyped to join the team.

He got to town as quickly as he could after the trade with a duffle bag, took the team plane to Baltimore and got on the first bus to the stadium and sat in the first row.

The only problem is that the first seat on the first bus belongs to coach Raheem Morris.

“He stole my seat on the Bus 1,” Morris said. “I’ve got to establish some dominance pretty early on that.”

Morris said the first time was a warning.

“We had just got up off the plane,” Judon said. “I figured Bus 1 gets there first. The first seat, you get off the bus first. Y’all know how it is, those elevators get backed up.

“I be running up off that thing. He got (his seat) though. He’s the head man in charge. I don’t want to ruffle (any) feathers.”

Morris said the second violation may result in him “throwing hands.”

“See, that’s the worst thing,” Judon said. “There are two seats there. We can both sit. He got it from now on. … I didn’t know he sat there.

“We didn’t do it like that where I came from. We had the first bus. They took the second bus. First bus, first seat, that’s Rah’s seat.”

Pricey national championship tickets

An email was sent this past week to preferred seat license (PSL) holders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to give them first dibs on premium seating opportunities for the College Football Playoff Championship game this season.

Marco Patrie, a suite manager for Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, informed PSL owners that regular suites for the Jan. 20 title game could be reserved for $90,000 and an on-field suite can be had for “just” $125,000.

“All the options come with food and beverage. Let me know if you’d like to put something together for the biggest event of the year,” Patrie wrote, including his work and cell-phone number.

“The Benz” is known for providing luxurious premium-seating amenities. It offers 7,500 special-service seats, including boxes, lofts, loges, suites and club seats.

The home arena for the Falcons and Atlanta United is hosting the first championship game of a 12-team playoff. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted the CFP title game for the 2017 season in January 2018 and a playoff semifinal in 2022. The Georgia Bulldogs participated in both of those games, losing the championship game to Alabama and defeating Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling semifinal victory on the way to the 2022 national title.

Kirk Cousins embracing exhibition change

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins wanted to play this exhibition season.

He wanted to test his surgically repaired ruptured Achilles. But he was overruled by Morris.

“Well, the league’s changed,” Cousins said. “I can tell you all the different ways the league’s changed. I mean, when I came into the league, it was the first year we weren’t doing true two-a-days, and so that was different.”

Cousins was drafted was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 draft by Washington. It was the first draft after the 2011 collective bargaining agreement was signed.

“Then you’ve got the (exhibition) thing has changed in the last just few years,” Cousins said. “You know, it used to be starters would play an entire half in multiple games. So, it’s just evolved, and you just learn to evolve with it.”

They have Falcons have not played their starters and some of the reserves in the exhibition games (while the owners still charge season ticket holders full prices).

Cousins would like to get some live looks at defenses.

“I think defenses are so different than when I first came into the league,” Cousins said. “What I’m seeing and how muddy it is, it just didn’t used to be that way, you know, and I’ve had to have conversations with coaches to say, ‘Hey, seven years ago I would have just done this because I would have seen the coverage much earlier,’ but now it’s just so muddy. It all looks the same.”

But he’s ready to adapt.

“You really can’t play that way,” Cousins said. “You have to change your style of play to adapt, and so we all have to adapt to how the league changes, and how the preseason is handled is no different. I think it’s going to keep changing. I think how training camp is structured will keep changing. Hopefully that includes more water park trips.”

Bryce Harper’s response to the stare down

When asked if he stared down Bryce Harper after his home run Wednesday, Orlando Arcia said he was just enjoying his homer. He didn’t confirm the stare down.

After the game, Phillies reporters asked Harper if he saw it.

“Nah, I didn’t,” Harper said, according to MLB.com. “I don’t care. I couldn’t care less. I already did it.”

Arcia, who either didn’t mean to stare down Harper or chose not to say he did, might’ve provided a little more fuel to this rivalry. And that’s not a bad thing.

The Braves-Phillies rivalry has been one of the best storylines in baseball over the past couple of years. This is good for the game.

Staff writers Gabriel Burns, D. Orlando Ledbetter, Chip Towers and Justin Toscano contributed to this report.