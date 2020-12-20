No playoff at Rose Bowl, Texas new host

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Jan. 1 has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it was announced Saturday night.
The decision to move the game is based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California along with the inability to host player and coach guests at any game in California.
“We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director, said in a statement “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.”
It is not yet determined if the semifinal in Arlington will be still be called the Rose Bowl.
“We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena. They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, in a statement.
The State of California said it would not make a special exception for player guests at the game earlier this week.
The other semifinal will be the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.