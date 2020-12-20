No playoff at Rose Bowl, Texas new host

The decision to move the game is based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California along with the inability to host player and coach guests at any game in California.

“We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director, said in a statement “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.”