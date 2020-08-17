No fans at Falcons, Atlanta United home games in September

Atlanta United previously announced that home games Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 would take place without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our fans is our top priority,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a prepared statement. “As much as we want to bring our Falcons and Atlanta United fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and well-being, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, and our community as a whole will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision.”