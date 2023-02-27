Quin Snyder is good get for Hawks to build program

Snyder built a winning program as a college head coach at Missouri for six-plus seasons. He helped the Jazz rebuild after they’d slipped under Tyrone Corbin, a longtime assistant for franchise legend Jerry Sloan. Snyder’s Jazz teams were strong defensively with center Rudy Gobert. Then Utah drafted Donovan Mitchell and took off once he blossomed into an elite scoring guard.

Utah had a complete team in Snyder’s final two seasons. In 2020-21, the Jazz ranked third in offensive efficiency and first in defensive efficiency, per Cleaning the Glass. Last season, they were first in offense and ninth in defense. Typically, only two or three NBA teams are top 10 in both each season.

Snyder’s tenure got shaky once the Jazz lost in the second round of the 2021 playoffs to the Clippers. Utah was up 2-0 in the series and were eliminated in Game 6 after leading by 25 points. The Jazz lost to Dallas in last year’s first round. Weeks later, Snyder resigned because he said players needed a “new voice” after eight years.

Now Snyder is the new voice for the Hawks. Soon, he’ll try to get in tune with Young. ESPN reports that Mitchell, now with the Cavs, talked privately with Young while in town for a game Friday night and gave Snyder a glowing endorsement. Snyder’s experience working with Mitchell should help him in his relationship with Young, another young star.

I didn’t believe the Hawks could get Snyder, the best candidate available, because of organizational dysfunction. Fields and team owner Tony Ressler proved me wrong. To do it, Ressler had to give Snyder a contract with four more years after this one, substantial cash and a “significant voice” in player personnel decisions, per ESPN.

There’s risk involved in those decisions. That’s the price the Hawks had had to pay to get a proven coach to take on this job. I’m sure Snyder saw what everyone else saw. The Hawks struggled to make their record much better than break-even this season and their front office had become a mess.

Travis Schlenk stepped down from running basketball operations in December as Ressler’s son, Nick, gained more influence. Fields fired McMillan weeks after McMillan had been talked out of resigning. The Hawks drew a curtain on the clown show by hiring a top coaching candidate before the season’s over.

Snyder is a good get for the Hawks. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will work out. There are so many variables involved in winning, including luck. But the Hawks reduced the uncertainty by hiring a coach with a strong track record of winning and, just as important, program building.