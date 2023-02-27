Quin Snyder is good get for Hawks to build program

New Hawks coach Quin Snyder will need get to know his best player, Trae Young, and help him lead. Snyder will want to get to the bottom of what Hawks players say is a lack of accountability on the team. Snyder will have to figure out a way to get their offense flowing and make their defense respectable.
Those are some immediate tasks for Snyder as he coaches the Hawks for the final 21-game sprint for a playoff spot. General manager Landry Fields said he fired Nate McMillan because players weren’t responding to the coach’s voice. On Sunday night Fields hired Snyder to be the guy that gets through to them.
Snyder should immediately provide a tactical and player-development boost for the Hawks. McMillan’s in-game coaching had become too rigid when feel was in order. He would give too much leeway to ineffective veterans and not enough to promising youngsters. Snyder can provide a fresh approach for this roster.
The harder task for Snyder is building the Hawks in his image over the long term. They never established a clear identity with McMillan. He coached the Hawks for 179 games plus 23 in the playoffs and it’s still hard to say what they were about. McMillan’s Hawks talked a lot about making opponents shoot over them, sharing the ball and pushing the pace but only did those things sometimes.
Snyder was a Hawks assistant coach back when they had a clear vision. Mike Budenholzer’s Hawks spread the floor, shared the ball and shot 3-pointers from the one man through five. Defensively, they protected the paint and kept opponents from running in transition. Budenholzer’s player development program specialized in making shooters.
Snyder built a winning program as a college head coach at Missouri for six-plus seasons. He helped the Jazz rebuild after they’d slipped under Tyrone Corbin, a longtime assistant for franchise legend Jerry Sloan. Snyder’s Jazz teams were strong defensively with center Rudy Gobert. Then Utah drafted Donovan Mitchell and took off once he blossomed into an elite scoring guard.
Utah had a complete team in Snyder’s final two seasons. In 2020-21, the Jazz ranked third in offensive efficiency and first in defensive efficiency, per Cleaning the Glass. Last season, they were first in offense and ninth in defense. Typically, only two or three NBA teams are top 10 in both each season.
Snyder’s tenure got shaky once the Jazz lost in the second round of the 2021 playoffs to the Clippers. Utah was up 2-0 in the series and were eliminated in Game 6 after leading by 25 points. The Jazz lost to Dallas in last year’s first round. Weeks later, Snyder resigned because he said players needed a “new voice” after eight years.
Now Snyder is the new voice for the Hawks. Soon, he’ll try to get in tune with Young. ESPN reports that Mitchell, now with the Cavs, talked privately with Young while in town for a game Friday night and gave Snyder a glowing endorsement. Snyder’s experience working with Mitchell should help him in his relationship with Young, another young star.
I didn’t believe the Hawks could get Snyder, the best candidate available, because of organizational dysfunction. Fields and team owner Tony Ressler proved me wrong. To do it, Ressler had to give Snyder a contract with four more years after this one, substantial cash and a “significant voice” in player personnel decisions, per ESPN.
There’s risk involved in those decisions. That’s the price the Hawks had had to pay to get a proven coach to take on this job. I’m sure Snyder saw what everyone else saw. The Hawks struggled to make their record much better than break-even this season and their front office had become a mess.
Travis Schlenk stepped down from running basketball operations in December as Ressler’s son, Nick, gained more influence. Fields fired McMillan weeks after McMillan had been talked out of resigning. The Hawks drew a curtain on the clown show by hiring a top coaching candidate before the season’s over.
Snyder is a good get for the Hawks. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will work out. There are so many variables involved in winning, including luck. But the Hawks reduced the uncertainty by hiring a coach with a strong track record of winning and, just as important, program building.
