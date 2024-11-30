After Michigan upset No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, a fight among players broke out on-field.

An initial skirmish broke out and appeared to be under control before Michigan players took a Michigan flag out during the celebration. Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer ripped the flag out of a Wolverine players’ hands, causing the altercation to continue.

Coaches, law enforcement and stadium personnel were seen trying to separate those fighting. Several reports indicate that pepper spray was used by law enforcement to break up the fight.

Though the Wolverines were nearly a 3-touchdown underdog, Michigan’s 13-10 victory secured the 4th straight win rivalry.

A similar but milder postgame scene occurred after South Carolina defeated Clemson. According to The State reporter Chapel Fowler, South Carolina players planted a flag at midfield which caused “some shoving.”

Michigan went to plant the flag at midfield for the second straight time in Columbus and Ohio State decided now was the time to do something about it pic.twitter.com/i6xo9pHpGs — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 30, 2024

An on-field view of the Michigan flag plant and the altercation with Ohio State that followed ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/If9Ng7ecW0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

WATCH:



Police using pepper spray on players and members of team staff during the post-game brawl.



Wild scene in Columbus. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/ufkgzFuoTK — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) November 30, 2024

Multiple fights breaking out after Michigan takes down Ohio State for the 4th straight year #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/jURVibT6kG — Nicole Shearin (@NicoleShearintv) November 30, 2024