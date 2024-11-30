Sports
Fight breaks out midfield after Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State

Michigan players celebrate their touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan players celebrate their touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

After Michigan upset No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, a fight among players broke out on-field.

An initial skirmish broke out and appeared to be under control before Michigan players took a Michigan flag out during the celebration. Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer ripped the flag out of a Wolverine players’ hands, causing the altercation to continue.

Coaches, law enforcement and stadium personnel were seen trying to separate those fighting. Several reports indicate that pepper spray was used by law enforcement to break up the fight.

Though the Wolverines were nearly a 3-touchdown underdog, Michigan’s 13-10 victory secured the 4th straight win rivalry.

A similar but milder postgame scene occurred after South Carolina defeated Clemson. According to The State reporter Chapel Fowler, South Carolina players planted a flag at midfield which caused “some shoving.”

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

