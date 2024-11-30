After Michigan upset No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, a fight among players broke out on-field.
An initial skirmish broke out and appeared to be under control before Michigan players took a Michigan flag out during the celebration. Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer ripped the flag out of a Wolverine players’ hands, causing the altercation to continue.
Coaches, law enforcement and stadium personnel were seen trying to separate those fighting. Several reports indicate that pepper spray was used by law enforcement to break up the fight.
Though the Wolverines were nearly a 3-touchdown underdog, Michigan’s 13-10 victory secured the 4th straight win rivalry.
A similar but milder postgame scene occurred after South Carolina defeated Clemson. According to The State reporter Chapel Fowler, South Carolina players planted a flag at midfield which caused “some shoving.”
