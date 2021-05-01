Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby; Hot Rod Charlie finishes third

Mandaloun finished second returned $23.00 and 13.40. Hot Rod Charlie was another half-length back in third and paid $5.20 to show. Essential Quality, the 5-2 favorite, finished fourth.

Hot Rod Charlie is partially owned by five former Brown University football teammates, including Eric Armagost, who attended Starr’s Mill High in Fayetteville.

Hot Rod Charlie drew the No. 9 post position on Tuesday in the 20-horse field.

Fans stand for the national anthem before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Thousands of spectators gathered in the infield at Churchill Downs, many not wearing face masks required amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds stood in lines that were not spaced out to use ATMs or buy food. Unlike some Derby tickets this year that are all-inclusive, infield tickets don’t include drinks or food, so fans have to use cash to make purchases.

Sydney Lowe of Columbus, Ohio, said she and her friends were fine with not wearing masks because they were outside and had been vaccinated.

“We’re outside, I feel like it’s not that big a deal,” Lowe said.

“I wish there were more ATMs and that it wasn’t only cash, that’s one thing,” added her friend, Halle Vozar.

A recording played over a loudspeaker at the entrance says guests are required to wear masks over their mouths and noses. Ticket takers reminded people coming in the front gate: “Please have your mask on! Masks on! Masks on!”

A sign posted indoors by the wagering windows reminding spectators to wear masks largely went ignored. Others had masks pulled down covering their chins.