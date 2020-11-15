Masters notes: Some interesting stats headed into fourth round

AUGUSTA - As the final round gets underway Sunday, here are some stats of interest through the first three rounds.
Leader Dustin Johnson, at 16-under par, is fifth in fairways hit (34 of 42, 80.95%) and first in Greens in Regulation (47 of 54, 87.04%)
The 63-year-old Bernhard Langer leads the field in fairways hit. (39 of 42, 92.86%).
Bryson DeChambeau leads the field in driving distance with an average of 327.5 yards. Rory McIlroy is second at 319.7 yards. Johnson is sixth at 308.9 yards.
Sungjae Im, who is tied for second at 12-under par, is first in putts (78 over 54 holes, 1.44 average).
Patrick Reed is the leaders in total birdes (21 of 54, 38.89%).