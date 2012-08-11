Kennesaw State plans to field 2014 football team

Said the coach, speaking to hundreds of expectant students and faculty at the school convocation center, “[The committee’s] recommendation was overwhelmingly positive in favor of starting football at Kansas State University.” (Watch the video.)

Dooley paused as students in the convocation center reminded him of his whereabouts. He then sank in embarrassment. But a point was made. The school wants its name out there and believes a football team is the way to get there. (See photos from the press conference.)