Falcons’ second-rounder Ruke Orhorhoro looks like ‘BPA’ pick

In a quick videoconference with media, Orhorhoro described himself as a player willing to do dirty work and “run into that dark alley with you.” That sounds like the right mindset for a defensive tackle.

But he’s not plugging a hole that the Falcons needed to fill. He would seem to fit the “best player available” approach that Fontenot has espoused, and Fontenot coveted him enough to trade up for him, sending the Cardinals their second-round pick (43rd) and one of their third-rounders (79th) to move up to No. 35 and also take Arizona’s sixth-round pick (No. 186).

The pick fits another Fontenot pattern – after taking offensive skill players in the first round of his four drafts, he’s gone defense in the second round three years out of four. He picked safety Richie Grant in 2021, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and linebacker Troy Andersen in 2022 and now Orhorhoro.

Grant and Ebiketie have not been impact players, though Ebiketie may be on his way there. Andersen looked like he was on the verge of becoming one last season before a shoulder/pectoral injury limited him to two games last season. Not a great ratio for the round.

Like new quarterback Michael Penix Jr., taken with the No. 8 overall pick Thursday night, Orhorhoro was selected ahead of when media-generated draft boards might have pegged. Draft guru Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, for instance, had Penix at No. 35 and Orhorhoro at No. 62.

In the pick after Orhorhoro, Washington took a defensive tackle rated much higher by Jeremiah and others (Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton).

Best player available is a fine strategy, and making picks that don’t fit media draft boards is not a big deal. It just has to work.