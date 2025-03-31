Pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson remains on trading block. Could he help the Falcons?

“You’ll have to ask (director of player personnel) Duke (Tobin) on that one,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said when asked about a Hendrickson trade Monday. “My phone doesn’t ring. That’s not part of the process for me.”

Hendrickson, was drafted in the third round (103rd overall) of the 2017 draft out of Florida Atlantic.

The Bengals recently signed wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (four years, $161 million) and Tee Higgins (four years, $115 million) to lucrative contract extensions and likely don’t have enough money left to please Hendrickson.

“He’s a big part of what we do,” Taylor said. “So, we’ll keep working on it.”

Tush-push vote: The proposal to ban to the quarterback sneak-push is set to be voted Tuesday.

“I feel like it’s a football play,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “If it’s determined that it’s an injury-risk play, (which) I think the doctors are concerned about right now, that is something that we have to address. If we don’t think it’s an injury-risk play, then it’s just a play in football. I’m looking forward to the discussions. We really haven’t decided our position on it yet. We’ll have some more conversations.”

Eagles, Bills singled out: Some feel that the Eagles and Bills have been singled out for executing the quarterback-sneak push.

Bill coach Sean McDermott is on the NFL’s competition committee.

“I think that we are one of the teams that have been identified as running it, that’s fair,” McDermott said. “There are other teams as well. We’re always are going to act in a way that’s best for the health and safety of the players. I think that’s the responsible way to go.”

There’s no injury data on the play.

“No. 1, I’m not a doctor,” McDermott said. “How much data and how many samples (do you need)? There’s other data out that when you’re in a certain posture that could lead to serious injury. I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.”

McDermott could find himself voting against his team’s self-interest.

“That’s what I’m tasked to do as a committee member is to do what’s best for the overall game and growing the game the right way,” McDermott said. “Yes, we do this play, and we did it well. I believe us and Philadelphia run a form of this play and do it well. I think both teams could be just as well in a traditional form of the quarterback sneak, and (we’ve) shown that over the years, us and Philadelphia.”

Mitchell update: Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell, who made it back last season after suffering a full ACL tear in his left knee in December 2023, played in five games last season.

“He’s been on schedule,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been on track. That was a really tough injury. So, the fact that he got back when he did was to me like miraculous that he was out there playing at all.”

Mitchell, who played at Eagles Landing Christian and East Carolina, made the team as an undrafted player in 2023. He had 47 rushes for 396 yards and two touchdowns before the injury. He also caught nine passes for 93 yards and five first downs.

“I’m almost certain, as much as you can be sure, he’s going to be on a whole other level coming back in the spring and then again in training camp,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be a year and half after that (injury). This will be his second year (after the injury). Most of the injuries, it’s your second year. This one, I think that’s especially true.”

Defensive pass interference: The Lions made a proposal to eliminate the granting of a first down as a penalty defensive pass interference and illegal contact.

“That’s a tricky one there,” McDermott said. “I think on the surface, there would be some things we need to work through to make that a little bit more specific to the game right now. There may be some adjustments to that proposal.”

Hollins to Patriots: Former Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins, who was with the Bills last season, signed with the Patriots in free agency.

“Mack was a big glue-guy for us,” McDermott said. “He’s a guy who played offense, played special teams and did it at a high level. He really made an impact on our team and our culture last year.”