Hawks guard Trae Young to become assistant GM of Oklahoma men’s basketball

Hawks guard Trae Young is heading to the front office. Well, Young is stepping into the Oklahoma men’s basketball front office.
Young announced Monday afternoon on ESPN’s “NBA Today” that he accepted a role as an assistant general manager of the Sooners’ basketball program. The 26-year-old guard also announced that he would donate $1 million to the school’s program to aid its efforts to win a championship.
“I’m excited to announce I’m accepting a role with OU basketball in being an assistant GM, as well as making a $1 million donation to help kick-start this whole thing,” Young told ESPN. “So, it’s exciting to be a part of this and being from Norman and playing there, obviously, it’s exciting times and I’m looking forward to being in this new role.”
The school also announced the move on its website, with coach Porter Moser talking about the program’s excitement.
“This is a really big day and incredibly exciting,” Moser said in a statement. “First, just a huge thank-you to Trae for the $1 million gift to our program. What an unbelievably gracious offering. It will be put to effective use as we continue on our path toward sustained high-level success. We are extraordinarily grateful for the generous contribution.
“Second, Trae’s addition as assistant general manager is going to pay significant dividends for our program on multiple levels. He is a basketball junkie in so many ways. He’s obviously one of the biggest and most recognizable on-court talents in the world, so he brings immediate credibility with younger players. But I can tell you that Trae also pays close attention to the national basketball landscape and is dialed in to all levels of the sport. His knowledge, coupled with his desire for our program to be the best it can be, will absolutely move us forward.”
Oklahoma finished its season with a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament by losing to Connecticut.
