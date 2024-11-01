Week 12 high school football roundups

Friday games

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Thursday games

Class 6A

Newton 58, South Gwinnett 40

Senior Zion Johnson had 33 carries for 374 yards and four touchdowns to lead Newton past South Gwinnett. Junior quarterback Deron Benson was 9-of-14 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Andrew Leslie. Freshman Kevin Hartsfield had six carries for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

Grayson 45, Archer 14

Grayson led 21-7 after the first quarter and 28-7 at the half in a romp of Archer in a key Region 4-6A game to keep the Rams 4-0 and tied atop the standings with Newton (4-0).

Class 4A

Jonesboro 29, Starr’s Mill 24

The Cardinals handed Starr’s Mill its first loss of the season in a Region 3-4A game to create a tie (5-1) with the Panthers at the top. Jonesboro entered the half tied at 12 with the Panthers and trailed 19-12 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Starr’s Mill 15-3 in the final frame to secure the victory.

Class 3A

Westover 29, Cairo 10

Westover led 14-3 after the first quarter and 22-10 at the half in an upset against higher-ranked Cairo in a key Region 1-3A matchup. The victory likely earned the Patriots the No. 2 seed in the league behind top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Peach County.

Class A Division I

McNair 80, Utopian 0

McNair quarterback Jeremy Victor had a hand in five touchdowns to lead the Mustangs in the romp. Victor rushed for four scores and passed for 10 yards to Rashod Blalock for the other touchdown. Anterion Theodore scored three rushing touchdowns and Mauri Johnson added a 65-yard touchdown run and a five-yard touchdown run in the victory. Keyontae Phillips returned a put 65 yards for a score for McNair.