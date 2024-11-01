High School Sports
High School Sports

Week 12 high school football roundups

Scenes from the Norcross at N. Gwinnett GHSA region football game in Suwanee, GA., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Scenes from the Norcross at N. Gwinnett GHSA region football game in Suwanee, GA., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC) (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)
By Score Atlanta
47 minutes ago

This file will be updated throughout the evening so check back for updates.

The AJC has writers at Buford at Mill Creek, Roswell at Milton and Wheeler at North Cobb. Follow the link to see Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Highlights. There are Thursday recaps at the bottom of the file.

See the Friday recaps below.

Friday games

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Thursday games

Class 6A

Newton 58, South Gwinnett 40

Senior Zion Johnson had 33 carries for 374 yards and four touchdowns to lead Newton past South Gwinnett. Junior quarterback Deron Benson was 9-of-14 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Andrew Leslie. Freshman Kevin Hartsfield had six carries for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

Grayson 45, Archer 14

Grayson led 21-7 after the first quarter and 28-7 at the half in a romp of Archer in a key Region 4-6A game to keep the Rams 4-0 and tied atop the standings with Newton (4-0).

Class 4A

Jonesboro 29, Starr’s Mill 24

The Cardinals handed Starr’s Mill its first loss of the season in a Region 3-4A game to create a tie (5-1) with the Panthers at the top. Jonesboro entered the half tied at 12 with the Panthers and trailed 19-12 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Starr’s Mill 15-3 in the final frame to secure the victory.

Class 3A

Westover 29, Cairo 10

Westover led 14-3 after the first quarter and 22-10 at the half in an upset against higher-ranked Cairo in a key Region 1-3A matchup. The victory likely earned the Patriots the No. 2 seed in the league behind top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Peach County.

Class A Division I

McNair 80, Utopian 0

McNair quarterback Jeremy Victor had a hand in five touchdowns to lead the Mustangs in the romp. Victor rushed for four scores and passed for 10 yards to Rashod Blalock for the other touchdown. Anterion Theodore scored three rushing touchdowns and Mauri Johnson added a 65-yard touchdown run and a five-yard touchdown run in the victory. Keyontae Phillips returned a put 65 yards for a score for McNair.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Daniel Varnado

How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 11
Placeholder Image

Jason Allen

Two-way standouts lead Georgia high school football top performances from Week 11
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Manchester, Early County claim region titles in Class A Division II
Placeholder Image

Class 2A: Week 12 games to watch
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta Falcons

Columbus flag football coach Christian Grier named Falcons Coach of the Week
East Coweta downs Buford in Class 6A winner’s bracket; updates from GHSA state fast pitch...
Softball, volleyball state tournament brackets
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say