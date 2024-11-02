Allen’s three TD catches pace No. 2 Buford past No. 8 Mill Creek

Allen, who has committed to Louisville, caught five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Buford offense. The senior recorded touchdown passes of 35, 12 and 71 yards.

“It was great, just knowing I can be able to contribute to the team,” Allen said. “Just being able to make plays and put us in a good position.”

Quarterback Dayton Raiola completed 11 of 20 for 210 yards. Ethan Ervin ran 11 times for 80 yards and Justin Baker rushed 13 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

The Buford defense stuffed the Mill Creek running game, limiting the Hawks to 34 yards on the ground. The Wolves held 1,100-yard rusher Daniel Smith to 17 yards on 12 carries.

“Coach made his game plan and we trust everything he says and execute,” said Buford defensive tackle Nicco Maggio. “We’ve got a lot of players on defense.”

Buford also kept the heat on Mill Creek quarterback Shane Throgmartin, who was limited to 97 yards on 9-for-24 attempts, with two interceptions, both by Damarious Nibbe.

“Those were big,” Appling said. “I’ve been on our corners and defensive backs all year long. They’ve been doing great, getting better.”

Buford never allowed Mill Creek to get any momentum in the first half. Damarious Nibbe intercepted two passes -- snagging the first one after it was tipped -- and the Wolves allowed only 74 yards (just 15 on the ground) on the way to taking a 17-0 halftime lead.

The Buford offense got a 24-yard field goal from Andrew Ivanicuic – set up by Nibbe’s first pick – and a pair of touchdown passes from Raiola to Allen. The first was a 53-yard toss that Allen caught in the left flat and outran the Mill Creek defense. The second was a 12-yard throw that Raiola threw between double coverage and Allen caught in the right corner of the end zone.

“He’s the best I’ve seen. He’s electric,” Maggio said. “That’s our guy.”

Mill Creek cut the lead to 17-7 in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Smith, but Buford answered on Baker’s 2-yard run. The Wolves put it away late in the third quarter when Allen caught his third touchdown pass, a 71-yarder.

“We had a good night tonight,” Appling said. “It ain’t perfect but still I’m proud of where they are and where they’re going.”

Buford will open the playoffs in two weeks against East Coweta, the No. 4 team from Region 2. Mill Creek will travel to play Douglas County, the No. 2 team from Region 2.