Week 10 high school football roundups

Thursday Recaps

Ola 34, Union Grove 7

Sophomore Cayden Hutson had nine carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns while sophomore Caden Waye made 17 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown to lead Ola. Quarterback Caden Worley was 8-of-16 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Jacoby Parker had a 25-yard touchdown reception. Carter Spence was 4-for-4 on point-after tries and 2-for-2 on field goals in the victory.

Marist 56, Clarkston 0

The Marist War Eagles remained an undefeated 8-0 on the season after a 35-point first quarter propelled them to victory over Clarkston, 56-0. Trace Gaynes got Marist on the board first with a 14-yard touchdown run to take an early 7-0 lead. Noah Garrick put the War Eagles on the board with a 19-yard touchdown reception from James Lasco. The Marist defense forced a turnover with a pick-six from Owen Rice to put the War Eagles on top by three touchdowns early. A 5-yard run from Max Mraz continued the first quarter scoring. After a two-yard Joe Montembeau touchdown run to cap off the early scoring run, Clarkston was facing a 35-point hole after the first quarter. With under 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Dawson Batemon caught a 16-yard strike from Montembeau to bring the Marist lead to 42. The scoring continued to pile on in the first half as the War Eagles’ Hayes Rollauer scored from eight yards out to take a 49-0 lead into the break. Marist’s Mid McDonald rushing score from three-yards out was the last score of the night as the War Eagles routed the Angoras, 56-0.

Hampton 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 7

Hampton led 8-0 after the first quarter and 22-7 at halftime before holding Woodland scoreless in the second half to secure the victory. Hampton quarterback Tristan Parks passed to Kamarui Dorsey (76, 56 yards), Markel Ferguson (26 yards), Lionel Mann Jr. (23 yards), and Brejon Green (17 yards) for touchdowns. Brian Glover scored on a 50-yard run for Woodland.

Creekside 63, Drew 7

Creekside had little issues moving past Drew and led 14-7 after the first quarter and 50-7 at the half. Creekside rushed for five touchdowns in the romp – Cayden Benson (2), Anthony Hill (1), Ced Kelly (1) and Corey Mims (1). Benson passed to Dylan Vickerson and Eric Paul Jr. for touchdowns.

Jonesboro 43, Griffin 28

Jonesboro led 23-7 after the first quarter and 37-14 at the half in a romp of Griffin in a key Region 3 matchup. The Cardinals are in second place in the league at 3-1 behind Starr’s Mill (4-0).

Class 3A

Cherokee Bluff 17, Oconee County 10

Cherokee Bluff moved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 8 play after outlasting Oconee County. The Bears are tied atop the league with Jefferson (3-0) while Oconee County fell to 2-1 in region play.

Class A Division II

Crawford County 37, Turner County 27

Senior quarterback Isaac Meadows was 9-of-17 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead Crawford. Juniors CJ Anderson and Perce Belvin each added a touchdown run while Anderson had five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Champ Price had three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown for Crawford.