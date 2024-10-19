Blessed Trinity defense too much for Westminster in 26-0 shutout

The defensive effort helped the Titans overcome 110 yards of penalties and kept the Wildcats from scoring while the offense slowly accumulated points, leading 10-0 after the first and 13-0 at halftime before scoring a touchdown in each of the final two quarters.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to and we had a lot of penalties,” said senior quarterback Brooks Goodman, who was 16 of 24 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown. “I thought we had a lot of good drives and played pretty well. Our defense had our backs tonight when we weren’t putting up points like we should have. They held the score for us, and I’m really grateful for them.”

The Titans’ game-opening drive ended with a 28-yard field goal from Noah Godhard. Westminster’s first drive ended with Jacobs’ blocked punt, which put the Titans on the Westminster 39. Five plays later, Ahmontae Pitts’ 9-yard touchdown run made it 10-0 with 3:41 left in the first. Godhard’s 33-yard field goal made it 13-0 heading into halftime.

Freshman MJ Craft broke a 43-yard run with 1:42 left in the third quarter to make it 19-0, and the game’s final points came on Goodman’s 3-yard pass to junior Cole James brought the score to its final margin with 5:21 left.

Craft had 75 yards on five carries and Pitts had with 65 yards on 19. Junior Quinn Davis had 95 yards on seven catches.

The Wildcats are on bye next week. Their season finale is Nov. 1 at home against Centennial.

Westminster 0 0 0 0 - 0

Blessed Trinity 10 3 6 7 - 26

B — Noah Godhard 28 FG

B — Ahmontae Pitts 9 run (Will Mayer kick)

B — Godhard 33 FG

B — MJ Craft 43 run (kick failed)

B — Cole James 3 pass from Brooks Goodman (Mayer kick)