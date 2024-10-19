Friday highlights: Richmond Hill, Clinch County score south Georgia upsets

It was Richmond Hill’s first victory over a top-five team since 2019, when the opponent also was Valdosta, in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Those teams play in suddenly tight Region 1-6A, where Lowndes (7-1, 2-1) moved back into contention with a 33-7 victory over Camden (6-2, 1-2). Colquitt (5-3, 2-1) is still a factor in a region that’s become a musical-chairs game for four playoff berths.

In Class A Division II, Clinch County beat top-ranked Irwin County 34-28. Irwin came in 7-0 while Clinch, now 6-1, was coming off a blowout loss against second-ranked Brooks County, the team most likely to inherit the top spot.

This was Clinch County’s first victory over a No. 1 team since the Panthers beat Irwin for the 2018 Class A Public championship. Coach Jim Dickerson retired with his fifth title after that game. He came out of retirement this season.

Coffee, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, bounced back from a 48-14 loss to Lee County to beat No. 8 Houston County 14-0.

Perry, which had two non-region losses, beat No. 4 Ware County 31-21 in Class 4A. Ware was coming off a 38-14 victory over No. 2 Benedictine.

In another Class 4A game between ranked teams, No. 2 Cartersville beat No. 5 Cedartown 19-13. Both teams entered 8-0. Cartersville must beat Hiram (5-4, 4-1) next week to win the region outright.

Hapeville Charter beat Lovett, the No. 5 team in Class 3A-A private, 25-15.

Lovett was undefeated, and Hapeville has three losses, but all against bigger schools, so this Region 5-2A game was expected to be tight. Though playing for the same region title, Hapeville will play in the Class 2A playoffs while Lovett goes into the 3A-A private division.