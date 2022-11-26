Waycross Ware County tells Calhoun “No Soup For You” in shutout

Waycross Ware County unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Calhoun in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 25.
Waycross Ware County charged in front of Calhoun 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Waycross Ware County steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com