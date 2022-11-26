ajc logo
Waycross Ware County tells Calhoun “No Soup For You” in shutout

Sports
By Sports Bot
45 minutes ago

Waycross Ware County unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Calhoun in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 25.

Waycross Ware County charged in front of Calhoun 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Waycross Ware County steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on November 12, Waycross Ware County faced off against Gray Jones County and Calhoun took on Covington Eastside on November 12 at Calhoun High School. Click here for a recap

