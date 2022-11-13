ajc logo
Calhoun narrowly edges Covington Eastside in tight triumph

Sports
By Sports Bot
59 minutes ago

Mighty close, mighty fine, Calhoun wore a victory shine after clipping Covington Eastside 23-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The Yellow Jackets opened a tight 14-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Covington Eastside fought to within 23-21.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

