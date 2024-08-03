Valdosta takes advantage of early margin to defeat Adel Cook

Valdosta rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-10 win over Adel Cook at Valdosta High on Aug. 2 in Georgia football action.
Valdosta opened with a 14-0 advantage over Adel Cook through the first quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 28-3 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.
Valdosta roared to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.