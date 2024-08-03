Sports

Valdosta takes advantage of early margin to defeat Adel Cook

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Valdosta rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-10 win over Adel Cook at Valdosta High on Aug. 2 in Georgia football action.

Valdosta opened with a 14-0 advantage over Adel Cook through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 28-3 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Valdosta roared to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

