Boys Football Roundup – August 2, 2024

The Valiants’ offense moved in front for a 10-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Hahira Valwood darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Thomasville Thomas County routs Valdosta Lowndes

Thomasville Thomas County recorded a big victory over Valdosta Lowndes 31-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 2.

The Yellow Jackets opened a giant 28-3 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Valdosta Lowndes clawed to within 31-10 through the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Valdosta takes advantage of early margin to defeat Adel Cook

Valdosta rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-10 win over Adel Cook at Valdosta High on Aug. 2 in Georgia football action.

Valdosta opened with a 14-0 advantage over Adel Cook through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 28-3 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Valdosta roared to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.