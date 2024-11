Truell, Elder, Cook earn GHSA regular-season yardage titles

New Hampstead’s Rashawn Truell finished first in regular-season passing yards with his 500-yard performance last week in the team’s season finale against Ware County, a 48-41 victory. Truell finished with 3,032 passing yards.

Teammate Kamari Maxwell had 271 receiving yards in the game and took the Class 4A lead with 1,344 and fell five yards short of the statewide leader, Jaylen Elder of Morgan County.

In rushing, Chattooga’s Zayden Cook finished on top with 2,735 yards. His team was off last week.