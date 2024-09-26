Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 7

Records, rankings: Camden County is 5-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-6A and No. 4; Valdosta is 5-0, 0-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 24-21 in 2023.

Things to know: Camden County and Valdosta are the two top-10 teams in a region with four undefeated teams. This is their first meeting when both are ranked since 2014, when No. 5 Valdosta beat No. 2 Camden County 13-10. (Camden was 5-0 entering that game and finished 5-5, losing four games by six points or fewer.) In the 2023 game, Valdosta’s Tomas Lopez kicked a 23-yard field goal on the final play. Camden County had tied the score 21-21 with 90 seconds left on Parks Riendeau’s 12-yard TD pass to Elyiss Williams on fourth-and-8. The Camden pair returns. Riendeau has thrown for 1,030 yards and 13 touchdowns, six to Williams, a five-star tight end with 33 receptions for 457 yards. Under first-year coach Travis Roland, Camden is passing for 213.4 yards per game and rushing for 186.6. Valdosta’s offense is even more closely balanced (201.4 passing, 206.6 rushing). Todd Robinson has thrown for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns. Robinson and Camden’s Williams are the game’s most highly recruited players. Both are committed to Georgia. This game’s winner might be the region front-runner. Valdosta most recently won a region title in 2016. Camden most recently won in 2013.

Clinch County at Irwin County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Buddy Nobles Stadium, Ocilla

Records, rankings: Clinch County is 5-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-A Division II and No. 5; Irwin County is 5-0, 0-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Irwin County won 42-7 in 2021.

Things to know: One of the state’s best small-school rivalries is back now that these two schools are in the same region again. They played nine classic times between 2015 and 2019, each with both teams ranked and thrice for state titles. Irwin County won six of those nine – losing only the championship games. Irwin would win state titles in 2019 and 2020. Over the past 10 seasons, these two remain the most successful Class A public-school programs, Irwin with a 103-25 record and Clinch at 98-24. Irwin County is averaging 47.4 points per game this season, more than twice its 22.6 average from 2023. Shane Marshall, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back committed to Minnesota, has rushed for 678 yards and 11 touchdowns. Irwin averages 267.2 yards rushing and 113.0 passing per game. Clinch County’s Aaron Bryant, a slippery 5-10, 175-pound quarterback, has rushed for 681 yards and 11 touchdowns. Clinch averages 268.6 yards rushing and 42.6 passing. The winner of this game won’t be in the clear, though. Another force in Region 2 is No. 4 Brooks County.

Fitzgerald at Appling County

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jimmy Swain Stadium, Baxley

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald is 3-1 and No. 5 in Class A Division I; Appling County is 3-2 and No. 8 in 2A.

Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 35-3 in 2005.

Things to know: Fitzgerald is out of school today and Friday because of weather and can’t practice, which resulted in postponing the game until Monday. These schools haven’t played each other in nearly 20 years, but they’ve been region rivals many times in a series that dates to 1934, when Fitzgerald first played Baxley. Fitzgerald leads the Appling/Baxley series 22-14-1. They meet again as non-region rivals as Fitzgerald gears up for a region that includes Class 2A No. 2 Thomasville and Appling has a league that houses No. 1 Pierce County. Fitzgerald is a wing-T team that averages 253.8 yards rushing and 57.0 passing per game. The leading rushers are Victory Copeland (272) and Cam Johnson (257). No back averages more than eight carries per game. Appling runs a pro-style offense and averages 182.0 yards rushing and 90.4 passing. Preseason all-state QB Dayson Griffis is out injured. Freshman Harrison Hickox is the new starter. Darion Hood has rushed for 442 yards. Jaiden Knight has rushed for 324. Both are sophomores. Appling has lost to Ware County of Class 4A and DeLand, Fla. Fitzgerald has lost only to unbeaten Irwin County of Class A Division II in the opener.

Lovett at Holy Innocents’

When, where: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Baker Field, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Lovett is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-2A and No. 5 in Class 3A-A private. Holy Innocents’ is 3-2, 1-0 and unranked in 3A-A private.

Last meeting: Lovett won 43-0 in 2015.

Things to know: These are two of four Region 5-2A teams without region losses. The others are Carver of Atlanta and Hapeville Charter. Lovett is the only top-10 team among them, but the four are closely bunched, and their finish will be significant in the GHSA’s seeding for the 3A-A private playoffs, as Lovett and Holy Innocents’ are private schools. The Maxwell Ratings rank Lovett No. 5 and Holy Innocents’ No. 11 in 3A-A private but their playoff seeds as No. 2 and No. 18, respectively, because of how they’re slotted to finish in region play. Holy Innocents’ has played four teams from Class 4A or above, with losses to Blessed Trinity and Allatoona, so the Golden Bears’ statistics aren’t spectacular. Ryan Woods is 46-of-66 passing for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Sam Chasteen has rushed for 279 yards. Lovett is in the top 10 of Class 2A scoring (33 points per game) and points allowed (14). Kalil Townes has rushed for 745 yards, the most in 2A. Quinn Carroll is 43-of-64 passing for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Casani Bartlett has 19 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns. Conner Deviney is 6-of-7 on field goals. Will Forte is the leading tackler. Lovett leads the series 4-0. These Atlanta schools are about five miles apart.

Lowndes at Colquitt County

When, where: Game date, time to be announced, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Lowndes is 5-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-6A and unranked; Colquitt County is 3-2, 0-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 52-34 in 2023.

Things to know: School officials indicated Wednesday that this game might be played Saturday, Monday or Oct. 18. If played this week, it would be the first Lowndes-Colquitt County game since 1993 with neither team is ranked in the AJC poll. Either Lowndes or Colquitt has won the Region 1 championship in the highest class each season since 2014 (Colquitt seven times, Lowndes three). The 2023 game produced more than 1,100 yards of total offense. The teams scored seven touchdowns in the second quarter. Colquitt’s losses this season have come to No. 3 North Gwinnett of Class 6A and No. 2 Lee County of 5A, both by 12 points or less. Colquitt is nearly a two-to-one run team as the Packers are easing in a freshman quarterback, Cohen Lawson, who has thrown for 528 yards. Dayshawn Brown has rushed for 462 yards. Tyjaevian Lamar has run for 393. Lowndes has a similar run-pass balance. Sophomore QB Jayce Johnson has thrown for 560 yards and eight touchdowns with only one interception. Aalim Brown has rushed for 440 yards. Marvis Parrish has rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns and is 6-of-7 passing for 11 yards.

Northeast at Dublin

When, where: Game date, time to be announced, Shamrock Bowl, Dublin

Records, rankings: Northeast is 4-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-A Division I and No. 7; Dublin is 5-0, 4-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Dublin won 56-21 in 2019.

Things to know: There are two of three Region 2-2A teams that are 4-0 in region play. The other is sixth-ranked Dodge County. All other region teams have at least two region losses. Dublin is averaging 380.6 rushing yards per game, a high total even for the Irish in coach Roger Holmes’ vaunted wing-T. Four backs have more than 300 yards with at least five touchdowns. They are Xavier Bostic (537-11), Willie Batts (409-5), Micah O’Neal (349-7) and Travion Bostic (318-5). The team is 11-of-18 passing for 189 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Bostic and Batts are the team’s two leading tacklers. Northeast has won four straight games, none closely contested, since a 40-21 loss to Peach County in the opener. Nick Woodford has rushed for 744 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 53 carries. Woodford, the premier power back in Class 2A at 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, rushed for 2,728 yards two years ago as a sophomore and missed much of 2023 with a knee injury. QB Reginald Glover has rushed for 684 yards and seven touchdowns and is 26-of-51 passing for 348 yards and six touchdowns. Dublin leads the series 5-2. This is the first time they’ve played since 2002 when both were ranked.

Savannah Christian at Blessed Trinity

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Blessed Trinity Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Savannah Christian is 5-0 and No. 1 in Class 3A-A private; Blessed Trinity is 4-1 and No. 4 in 4A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Blessed Trinity has become the Class 3A-A privates’ elite measuring stick. The Titans have beaten No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian 23-21 and No. 2 Hebron Christian 24-10. Now comes No. 1 Savannah Christian. (Blessed Trinity, a Class 4A team that otherwise has nothing to do with 3A-A private, also played No. 1 Milton of Class 5A and lost 24-10). Led by five-star sophomore DE/OLB David Jacobs, Blessed Trinity is good at stopping the run, allowing just 81.8 rushing yards per game. Teams don’t pass well against the Titans, either. Only Milton, with 288 yards, has thrown for more than 150 against them. Savannah Christian, meanwhile, has been a rushing monster, averaging 313.6 rushing yards. Zo Smalls has rushed for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kenry Wall is the next-most-impactful weapon. He has 476 all-purpose yards with touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning a punt. DL Elijah Griffin (state’s top senior prospect, uncommitted) and TE Logan Brooking (Clemson) are top Raiders prospects. Savannah Christian’s average score is 37-8. Its best opponent was probably fifth-ranked Fellowship Christian. The Raiders won 28-7.

Thomas County Central at Lee County

When, where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Thomas County Central is 5-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-5A and No. 3; Lee County is 5-0, 0-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 31-24 in 2023.

Things to know: These are two of four top-10 teams in Region 2. The others are No. 4 Coffee and No. 8 Houston County. In the 2023 game between these two, Thomas County Central’s Jaylen Johnson threw a 25-yard TD pass to Tre’von Pringle for a 31-24 lead with 6:03 left, and Lee County was tackled on the 3-yard line on the last competitive play. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 183 yards, had four receptions for 54 yards and scored two touchdowns. Thomas Central coach Justin Rogers has called Kromah the best player he has faced in his coaching career. Back for his senior season, Kromah has rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. Weston Bryan, who is committed to Georgia Southern, has thrown for 837 yards and passed for 406 with 21 total touchdowns. Thomas County Central is averaging 54.4 points and nearly 500 total yards per game. Christian “Deuce” Lawrence has rushed for 673 yards, the most in Class 5A. Johnson has been remarkably efficient, completing 53 of 78 passing attempts (67.9%) for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception.

Trion at Manchester

When, where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Manchester

Records, rankings: Trion is 6-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 7-A Division II and No. 8; Manchester is 3-1, 0-0 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Manchester won 30-0 in the 1997 Class A quarterfinals.

Things to know: Three top-10 teams play in this five-team region. The other is No. 1 Bowdon, which Manchester will play next week. Manchester, the Class A Division II runner-up last season, is an old-fashioned run-ball, stop-run team. The Blue Devils are averaging 320.3 yards rushing per game. RB/LB Darrius Favors has run for 458 yards and five touchdowns in four games. Manchester has attempted only 18 passes, completing five. QB/RB/LB C.J. Favors has a team-leading 34 solo tackles while rushing for 150 yards and passing for 66. DE Zyterrius Gray has six tackles for losses. Manchester is allowing 5.5 points per game, the fewest in Class A Division II and second-fewest statewide. Trion averages 35 points per game, sixth-most in A Division II. Led by preseason all-state QB Kade Smith, Trion is one of the division’s top passing teams. Smith is 95-of-138 passing for 1,190 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also rushed for nine touchdowns. Ethan Willingham has 567 yards receiving. Logan Stokes has 394 and is a top defensive player. This is the first time Trion and Manchester have played in the regular season. Manchester won their previous meetings in 1997, 1967 and 1962, all in the playoffs. The schools are about 150 miles along the Alabama side of the state.

Westover at Peach County

When, where: Noon Saturday, Trojan Field at Anderson Stadium, Fort Valley

Records, rankings: Westover is 5-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-3A and unranked; Peach County is 4-1, 0-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Peach County won 42-6 in 2009.

Things to know: Westover is the only undefeated team overall in Region 1, but No. 2 Peach County and No. 8 Cairo are the only ones with top-10 rankings. Westover appears headed for a season victory total increase for the fourth consecutive season as the Patriots have gone from 1-5 to 2-8 to 3-8 to 5-6 to 5-0. Coach Octavia Jones returned as head coach in 2023. He led Westover to its most recent region title in 2013, when Trenton Thompson was the Patriots’ star player. This season, Dominique Ball has rushed for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns. Keyon Thomas is 44-of-64 passing for 663 yards and eight touchdowns. Torian Chester, an offensive lineman, is committed to Pitt. A victory over Peach would be Westover’s first over a top-10 opponent since 2012 (Jonesboro). Peach County has matched its victory total of 2023, which was coach Marquis Westbrook’s first season, with a 4-1 start. Peach’s only loss came to defending Class 4A champion Perry 49-39 last month. The Trojans have scored at least 35 points in each game. Senior QB D.J. Hudson is 56-of-87 passing (64.4%) for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 320 yards. He had four TD passes last week against Northside of Warner Robins. D.J.’s brother, Zion Hudson, a junior, has 459 yards receiving with five touchdowns. Ashton Barton has rushed for 314 yards and seven touchdowns. Peach County leads the series 3-0.

