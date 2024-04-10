Sports

Savannah Christian allows no points against Savannah Country Day

By Sports Bot
30 minutes ago

Defense dominated as Savannah Christian pitched a 5-0 shutout of Savannah Country Day for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 9.

In recent action on March 26, Savannah Country Day faced off against Brunswick Glynn and Savannah Christian took on Savannah Calvary Day on March 26 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

