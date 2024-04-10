Boys Baseball Roundup – April 9, 2024

Blackshear Pierce County earns stressful win over Baxley Appling County

Blackshear Pierce County topped Baxley Appling County 3-2 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Baxley Appling County High on April 9.

Recently on April 4, Baxley Appling County squared off with Reidsville Tattnall County in a baseball game.

Cochran Bleckley County tops Dublin

Cochran Bleckley County knocked off Dublin 5-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 9.

In recent action on March 29, Dublin faced off against Swainsboro.

Ellaville Schley County takes down Manchester

Ellaville Schley County earned a convincing 12-2 win over Manchester in Georgia high school baseball action on April 9.

In recent action on March 29, Manchester faced off against Newnan and Ellaville Schley County took on Preston Webster County on April 5 at Preston Webster County High School.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis tops Sylvester Worth County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis dominated Sylvester Worth County 11-3 at Sylvester Worth County High on April 9 in Georgia baseball action.

Jasper Pickens County crushes Dahlonega Lumpkin County

It was a tough night for Dahlonega Lumpkin County which was overmatched by Jasper Pickens County in this 7-2 verdict.

In recent action on April 4, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County.

Millen Jenkins County holds off Darien Mcintosh

Millen Jenkins County finally found a way to top Darien Mcintosh 7-6 in Georgia high school baseball on April 9.

In recent action on April 2, Darien Mcintosh faced off against Folkston Charlton County and Millen Jenkins County took on Mt Vernon Montgomery County on April 3 at Mt Vernon Montgomery County High School.

Pembroke Bryan County holds off Hiawassee Towns County

Pembroke Bryan County finally found a way to top Hiawassee Towns County 3-2 on April 9 in Georgia baseball.

Recently on April 1, Pembroke Bryan County squared off with Ludowici Long County in a baseball game.

Savannah Christian allows no points against Savannah Country Day

Defense dominated as Savannah Christian pitched a 5-0 shutout of Savannah Country Day for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 9.

In recent action on March 26, Savannah Country Day faced off against Brunswick Glynn and Savannah Christian took on Savannah Calvary Day on March 26 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

