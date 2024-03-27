Sports

Savannah Calvary Day defense stifles Savannah Christian

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

Savannah Calvary Day’s defense throttled Savannah Christian, resulting in an 8-0 shutout at Savannah Christian Prep High on March 26 in Georgia baseball action.

