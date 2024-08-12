High School Sports

Rome football team cancels opener after bus crash

A Rome City Schools bus lies on its side off of Ga. 101 in Polk County after it was involved in a wreck while carrying Rome High School football players back from a scrimmage at Rockmart High School late Thursday night, Aug. 8. (Photo Courtesy of Jeremy Stewart)

Credit: Jeremy Stewart

Credit: Jeremy Stewart

By
7 minutes ago

Rome’s football team pulled out of this week’s opening game with Creekside because of last week’s bus crash that sent 15 players to the emergency room, Rome coach John Reid confirmed Monday morning.

‘’We had a bus roll over four times with all our quarterbacks and the first- and second-team offense on it, and right now we’re still assessing the degree of injury and concussion protocols,’' he said. “Many of these kids have suffered what you’d suffer when you think about rolling around bus three, four times going 60 mph. With that said, it’s pretty much a no-brainer to cancel the game.’’

Rome, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, was to play Creekside at home Friday night as part of the 11-game Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.

The bus crash occurred late Thursday evening following a scrimmage game at Rockmart. The bus was traveling north to Rome in Polk County when it was struck by a car that crossed the yellow line. The driver was charged with DUI.

This story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

