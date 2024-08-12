Rome football team cancels opener after bus crash

Rome’s football team pulled out of this week’s opening game with Creekside because of last week’s bus crash that sent 15 players to the emergency room, Rome coach John Reid confirmed Monday morning.

‘’We had a bus roll over four times with all our quarterbacks and the first- and second-team offense on it, and right now we’re still assessing the degree of injury and concussion protocols,’' he said. “Many of these kids have suffered what you’d suffer when you think about rolling around bus three, four times going 60 mph. With that said, it’s pretty much a no-brainer to cancel the game.’’

Rome, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, was to play Creekside at home Friday night as part of the 11-game Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.