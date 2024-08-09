Crime & Public Safety

Students, staff hurt in Rome school bus crash returning from football game

Those injured have all been released from hospital, officials say
A Rome City Schools bus lies on its side off of Ga. 101 in Polk County after it was involved in a wreck while carrying high school football players back from a scrimmage at Rockmart High School late Thursday night.
25 minutes ago

A school bus carrying Rome High School’s football team was involved in a crash late Thursday night, injuring at least 15 people, according to officials.

The crash happened on Ga. 101 near Doc Moates Road and Old Rome Road around 10:40 p.m., the Polk County Standard Journal reported. The team was on its way back from a scrimmage against Rockmart High School in Polk County, the Rome school district posted to social media.

A total of 24 people were on the bus at the time of the collision, Polk County Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Hanuscin told the Standard Journal. Twenty of them were students.

In an update posted just before midnight Thursday, Rome City Schools said that everyone on the bus had been accounted for, and those who did not need medical attention returned to the high school on a different bus.

Three adults and 12 students were treated at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center and have since been released, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash but has not provided details.

The Polk County fire department told Channel 2 that the bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

This vehicle was reportedly involved in a wreck that caused a Rome City Schools bus to roll over on Ga. 101 north of Rockmart on Thursday night.

Rome City Schools superintendent told the Standard Journal that the district is providing counseling and allowing for excused absences for those involved in the crash.

“Polk School District extends our thoughts and prayers to the Rome High School student athletes and staff involved in a bus accident following Thursday evening’s scrimmage at Rockmart High School,” Polk County schools posted on social media Thursday night.

The football team won the scrimmage over Rockmart 58-6, Rome City Schools posted earlier Thursday. Classes started Aug. 2.

GSP said their investigation remains active as of Friday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

