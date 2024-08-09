Students, staff hurt in Rome school bus crash returning from football game

A school bus carrying Rome High School’s football team was involved in a crash late Thursday night, injuring at least 15 people, according to officials.

The crash happened on Ga. 101 near Doc Moates Road and Old Rome Road around 10:40 p.m., the Polk County Standard Journal reported. The team was on its way back from a scrimmage against Rockmart High School in Polk County, the Rome school district posted to social media.

A total of 24 people were on the bus at the time of the collision, Polk County Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Hanuscin told the Standard Journal. Twenty of them were students.