Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione announces retirement plans

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione announced Tuesday that the upcoming academic year will be his last in charge of the department, with an official retirement planned for June 2028.
Joined by his family and peers, the 67-year-old Castiglione spoke at a news conference to explain his decision to step down after 27 years of leadership.
“In the past couple of months, I’ve moved from a fleeting thought to some deep life reflections. We all do that from time to time, thinking about my career, my life journey, my family, my faith, I guess you could say life itself,” Castiglione said. “When is the right time? When is the right time to pass the baton? When is the best time to make an announcement like this? I’m not sure if it’s ever perfect or predictable, but they always say you’ll know.”
Castiglione will help the university with its search for a replacement during the 2025-2026 academic year before transitioning into a special projects role for a couple of years.
“I wanted to give the university plenty of runway to facilitate a search as I enter my final year as AD," he said. "I’m really grateful they’ve asked that I’d stay on in a role for a couple of years, not only to help with the transition, but there’s some really special and key projects for our future here at Oklahoma that I’m going to be very proud to help the whole staff and the university at large see to fruition.”
The Sooners during Castiglione's tenure won 26 national titles, nine of which belonged to men's gymnastics and eight to women's softball. In 2024, he helped orchestrate a move to the Southeastern Conference after 30 years of competing in the Big 12.
Oklahoma aims to find a successor who will build off his success and help guide the program through the revenue-sharing era in college sports. Board of Regents chair Anita Holloway acknowledged finding a replacement is no easy task.
“Needless to say, Joe is irreplaceable,' Holloway said. “But one thing I will leave you with today is Sooner Nation, you have my and the entire Board of Regents' personal commitment that we will make sure that we're hiring the next best athletic director in the country. We want to continue the legacy that Joe Castiglione has set for us: a performance of integrity, and national championships.”
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
What to expect in new collegiate athletics world of revenue sharing
With revenue sharing now in effect, UGA and other schools face roster limits, legal risks and new NIL strategies under the NCAA’s new model.
Another top Georgia Tech athletics staffer headed to Michigan State
Michigan State announced Monday that Jon Palumbo will join J Batt’s staff as the executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer.
Arch Manning’s high school coach ready for Georgia challenge at Westminster
Stewart’s Isidore Newman teams were 162-54 with state playoff appearances in all 19 seasons. Current Texas quarterback Arch Manning was Stewart’s star player for four seasons.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC
Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?
Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.
Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results
The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.
Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’
Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.