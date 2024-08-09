Rome coach says team ‘doing fine’ after traumatic rollover bus crash

Rome’s football team has no plans to alter its season opener Aug. 16 against Creekside despite a traumatic rollover bus crash Thursday evening that sent up to 15 students and adults to the hospital.

“The team is doing fine,” Rome coach John Reid said Friday morning. “About half the 25 players on the bus were taken to the emergency room. Many had bruises, sprains and other injuries that you might imagine would occur when a bus rolls three, four times. The Rome Wolves are tough, and although we went through some trauma, we did not have a tragedy, and for that we are thankful.”

One of the team’s buses struck a car that crossed the center line around 10:50 p.m. on Highway 101 near Doc Moates Road and Old Rome Road north of Rockmart in Polk County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center told Channel 2 Action News that 12 students and three adults were treated and released.