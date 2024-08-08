Reclassification leaves Class 4A stacked with championship contenders

There are four new coaches in the league, including at Stockbridge, where Kendrick Callier takes the reins. Other new faces are veteran coach Earthwind Moreland at McDonough, Greg Harris and Union County Dustin Adkins at Ola.

Region 3: This league is packed, too, with three double-digit winning teams from 2023 – Central Carroll (12-1), Harris County (11-2) and Starr’s Mill (10-4). It also includes Jonesboro and Mundy’s Mill, who both won eight games last year.

The big change at Starr’s Mill is the retirement of coach Chad Phillips, who was only the second coach in program history. Phillips followed Mike Earwood and ran the program from 2010-23, went 111-55 games and won seven region championships. He was replaced by David Cooper, who has been on the staff since 2015.

Region 4: Creekside went to the 5A championship game last year before running afoul of Coffee. Coach Maurice Dixon has built a powerhouse program in South Fulton and should again be the team to beat in the region. The Seminoles continue to play an aggressive non-region schedule, and this year are flying to play DeSoto, Texas, last year’s Texas state champion who is ranked as high as No. 5 in the country.

Mays went 7-5 last year and has a new coach in Reggie Austin, while Maynard Jackson and Pace Academy may be the sleeping giants in this solid region.

Region 5: Mighty Marist moves down from Class 6A, where it went 12-2 last season and reached the semifinals, and will be the favorite to win a fifth straight region championship. The War Eagles return three-year starter Jack Euart at quarterback and have plenty of playmakers, but must rebuild a=the offensive line and rebuild the defense. Tucker, a playoff team last year, and St. Pius will be there to challenge.

Region 6: There are only five teams in this league, but each one made the state playoffs last year. The three favorites are: Blessed Trinity, 11-2 in 6A; Kell, 9-2 in 5A; and Westminster, 8-4 in 4A. Each has a proven veteran coach – Ed Dudley at BT, Bobby May at Kell, and Gerry Romberg at Westminster. Cambridge went 6-5 and has a new coach in Tyler Jones, who takes over for Craig Bennett, formerly the dean of Fulton County coaches, who moved to Pickens.

Region 7: Cartersville went 13-1 last year and will again be the favorite when the league begins. But Hiram (9-3), Dalton (8-4) and Cass (7-6) all made the playoffs last year as members of Region 7-5A. The new face that should be a big factor is Cedartown, which moved up; the Bulldogs went 8-4 in 2023 after playing for the championship in 2022.

“North Georgia football is as good as it’s ever been,” Cartersville coach Conor Foster said.

Region 8: North Oconee went 12-1 in 4A last year after reaching the semifinals the two previous seasons. The Titans will need to beat the likes of steady Eastside, Madison County, Flowery Branch and Cedar Shoals. East Forsyth made the playoffs last season in its third varsity season but has a new coach in Dustin Cannon.