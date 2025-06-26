UCLA's Mick Cronin hires former player David Singleton as an assistant coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Singleton, who played five seasons for UCLA, is returning to Westwood as an assistant coach under Mick Cronin.

Singleton spent the last two years playing in the NBA G League with the Atlanta Hawks’ affiliate in Georgia.

He helped UCLA reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2021. He also helped the Bruins make the tournament in 2022 and in 2023, when they made the Sweet 16. As a fifth-year senior, Singleton and the Bruins won the Pac-12 regular-season title.