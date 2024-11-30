GHSA quarterfinals: Two No. 1 teams defeated, four teams make semifinals for first time

North Cobb Christian (11-1) was the evening’s brightest star as the Class 3A-A private school traveled 275 miles to the coast and defeated top-ranked Savannah Christian 30-27. Savannah Christian, led by the state’s consensus No. 1 recruit, Elijah Griffin, entered 10-0.

North Cobb Christian started varsity football in 2007 but didn’t play a full region schedule until 2016. The Eagles have advanced at least one playoff round six of the past seven seasons, and they’ll make their first semifinal appearance next week at Prince Avenue Christian, a reigning 2023 champion.

Calhoun’s 38-28 victory over No. 1 Peach County in Class 3A was a little less surprising in that Calhoun is a three-time former state champion this century. The Yellow Jackets have now beaten seven No. 1-ranked teams in that period, the previous most recent Cartersville in 2022.

The Class 6A final four will be No. 1 Carrollton, No. 2 Buford, No. 4 Douglas County and No. 5 Grayson.

Carrollton beat Hillgrove 46-6 but led only 6-0 in the second quarter when Lewis, an AJC 11 pick committed to Colorado, left the game injured. Dylan Bishop played the rest of the way in Lewis’ place. Lewis’ status for next week’s semifinal game at No. 2 Buford is uncertain.

Buford beat North Gwinnett 43-7 while Grayson beat Collins Hill 38-14 in marquee games played in Gwinnett County. Grayson will play next week at home against Douglas County, a 20-14 winner over West Forsyth.

In Class 5A, No. 1 Milton joined No. 2 Lee County, No. 4 Hughes and No. 7 Coffee in advancing. Milton beat Houston County 56-14. Hughes beat Thomas County Central, last year’s Class 6A champion, 28-12.

No. 1 Marist beat Cambridge 40-14 in Class 4A. No. 3 North Oconee beat No. 4 Cartersville 28-26 in the only game in any class between two undefeated teams. No. 4 Blessed Trinity and No. 10 Creekside also got through.

In Class 3A, eighth-ranked Calhoun’s fellow semifinalists are unranked Stephenson (first appearance since 2005), unranked LaGrange (first since 20008) and No. 3 Jefferson.

Carver-Columbus, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, beat defending champion Pierce County 44-7. Also winning in 2A were No. 3 Burke County, No. 4 Appling County and No. 8 Rockmart.

Class A Division I will have No. 1 Toombs, No. 5 Northeast, No. 2 Dublin and No. 9 Fitzgerald.

The Division II semifinals are No. 1 Manchester, No. 2 Bowdon, No. 3 Irwin County and No. 4 Brooks County.

The 3A-A private survivors are No. 2 Prince Avenue, No. 3 Hebron, No. 5 Fellowship Christian and No. 7 North Cobb Christian.