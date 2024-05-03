Boys Baseball Roundup – May 2, 2024

In recent action on April 26, LaGrange Troup County faced off against Columbus Shaw.

Marietta Walker allows no points against Homer Banks County

A suffocating defense helped Marietta Walker handle Homer Banks County 4-0 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on May 2.

In recent action on April 19, Homer Banks County faced off against Blairsville Union County and Marietta Walker took on Rome Model on April 26 at Marietta Walker School.

Perry pockets slim win over Fayetteville Whitewater

Perry posted a narrow 2-1 win over Fayetteville Whitewater during this Georgia baseball game on May 2.

In recent action on April 26, Perry faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

Nahunta Brantley County comes up short in matchup with Sylvester Worth County

Sylvester Worth County handed Nahunta Brantley County a tough 13-10 loss in Georgia high school baseball on May 2.

Recently on April 19, Sylvester Worth County squared off with Adel Cook in a baseball game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.