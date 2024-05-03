Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – May 2, 2024

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

LaGrange Troup County tacks win on Dexter West Laurens

LaGrange Troup County rolled past Dexter West Laurens for a comfortable 10-2 victory at Dexter West Laurens High on May 2 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 26, LaGrange Troup County faced off against Columbus Shaw.

Marietta Walker allows no points against Homer Banks County

A suffocating defense helped Marietta Walker handle Homer Banks County 4-0 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on May 2.

In recent action on April 19, Homer Banks County faced off against Blairsville Union County and Marietta Walker took on Rome Model on April 26 at Marietta Walker School.

Perry pockets slim win over Fayetteville Whitewater

Perry posted a narrow 2-1 win over Fayetteville Whitewater during this Georgia baseball game on May 2.

In recent action on April 26, Perry faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

Nahunta Brantley County comes up short in matchup with Sylvester Worth County

Sylvester Worth County handed Nahunta Brantley County a tough 13-10 loss in Georgia high school baseball on May 2.

Recently on April 19, Sylvester Worth County squared off with Adel Cook in a baseball game.

