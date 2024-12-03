Pace Academy seeks new football coach; ECI coach retires

Pace has not won a playoff game in any classification since its 2015 Class 2A championship team that included NFL and former Georgia players Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer. Pace lost this season to Buckhead rivals Westminster 17-7 and Lovett 34-7.

Bach had been a head coach at Mountain View in Gwinnett County but was coach at Gilman School in Baltimore when Pace hired him in 2022.

In other coaching news, Chris Kearson of Emanuel County Institute announced his retirement Tuesday.

Kearson led ECI to a Class A championship in 2012. His record in 14 seasons was 112-52.