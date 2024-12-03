Breaking: Remaining YSL defendants acquitted of murder charges ending Georgia’s longest trial
Pace Academy seeks new football coach; ECI coach retires

1 hour ago

Pace Academy is looking for a new football coach.

The Buckhead private school announced Tuesday that Nick Bach has stepped down after three seasons, over which the Knights were 17-15, including 4-6 in 2024.

Pace opted to play up in Class 4A during those three seasons. With about 500 students, Pace could have joined Class A Division I and played in the 3A-A private division for the playoffs.

Pace has not won a playoff game in any classification since its 2015 Class 2A championship team that included NFL and former Georgia players Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer. Pace lost this season to Buckhead rivals Westminster 17-7 and Lovett 34-7.

Bach had been a head coach at Mountain View in Gwinnett County but was coach at Gilman School in Baltimore when Pace hired him in 2022.

In other coaching news, Chris Kearson of Emanuel County Institute announced his retirement Tuesday.

Kearson led ECI to a Class A championship in 2012. His record in 14 seasons was 112-52.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

