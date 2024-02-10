Martinez Augusta Christian bests Columbia Ben Lippen

Martinez Augusta Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 88-61 win against Columbia Ben Lippen in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Feb. 9.
Last time Martinez Augusta Christian and Columbia Ben Lippen played in a 79-51 game on Jan. 27, 2023.
In recent action on Jan. 26, Martinez Augusta Christian faced off against Myrtle Beach Atlantic Collegiate.
