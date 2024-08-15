Marist appears loaded and ready for another run at the title

“I like our playmakers,” Chadwick said. “We’ve got good balance and flexibility.”

Options include halfbacks Brayden Lewis, an explosive player with great acceleration, and Trace Gaynes, who has gotten stronger in the offseason. Others are split end Dawson Batemon has good speed and good hands, tight end Brock Bergey, a backup last year, who spent the off-season getting stronger, and running back Owen Rice.

The only returner on the offensive line is Austin Sperry (6-4, 250). “He looks like he has improved his body and is playing with a lot of confidence and tempo,” Chadwick said.

The defense is younger and inexperienced, particularly in the linebacker and secondary groups. Returners are linebacker Noah Gerrick, who has committed to play baseball at Wofford, and junior defensive ends Jack Richerson (6-3, 200) and Jackson Cox (6-2, 210). Anton Haven (6-2, 270) is a defensive tackle move-in from Spalding.

Marist also has an excellent special teams game behind kicker Drew Linnihan. The big-footed junior has range up to 50 yards, put 48 kickoffs into the end zone last season, and has improved as a punter.

Marist opens the season Friday at home against Jefferson, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, and plays Class 5A No. 3 Woodward Academy in the second game before starting play in Region 5.

Creekside opener cancelled: The No. 8-ranked Seminoles had their season-opener against Class 5A No. 7 Rome cancelled. One of Rome’s busses was involved in an accident when returning home from a scrimmage last week and 15 players were sent to the hospital. Rome is still working through the health and safety protocols.

That leaves Creekside without a game. The Seminoles are looking for a 10th game – their off-weeks are Sept. 6 and Oct. 11 – although it won’t be easy. Since its ascendency to the upper echelon – Creekside finished second in the state last year – the program has had difficulty finding games.

Creekside coach Maurice Dixon said, “We’re trying, but I don’t think we’re going to be able to.”

Games to watch this weekend include:

Friday

No. 2 Stockbridge vs. Dutchtown: Two of the top programs in Henry County meet in the season opener. Stockbridge went 12-3 last year and lost in the Class 4A championship game. The Tigers have a new coach in Kendrick Callier, the former offensive coordinator at Cedar Grove. Stockbridge leads the series 11-7, but Dutchtown has won the last four meetings, most recently 7-6 in 2021.

St. Pius at No. 10 Blessed Trinity: The rivalry between the two schools has intensified over the years and adds to the hype of this non-region game. St. Pius is coming off a 3-8 season, while Blessed Trinity was 9-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs. Blessed Trinity has won two straight in the series, including 15-14 last year, and leads the all-time series 9-6.

Starr’s Mill at Northgate: This would have been a nice spotlight game had organizers continued the Fayette-Coweta Challenge. Still, it’s an excellent season opener. Starr’s Mill, with David Cooper making his debut at head coach, is coming off a 10-4 season. Northgate will also have a new coach in Kevin Whitley, who built the Stockbridge program into a contender before spending time in the college ranks. Starr’s Mill leads the series 10-8, but Northgate won 24-21 last year to break a four-game losing streak to the Panthers.

Westminster at Lovett: The Battle of Paces Ferry resumes this week. Westminster went 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs. Lovett was 6-6 and also reached the second round. Westminster leads the series 23-13 and won last year’s game 41-15.

No. 6 North Oconee at Oconee County: The Battle of Oconee County always draws a standing-room only crowd. North Oconee is coming off a 12-1 season after reaching the state semifinals the previous two seasons. Oconee County was 9-5 last year, losing to Cedar Grove in the semifinal last fall. The series is tied 5-5 and North Oconee has won the last two games, including 29-12 in 2023.

Hiram at Paulding County: Hiram is coming off one of the best seasons in school history, going 9-3 and reaching the second round of the playoffs. Paulding County was 2-8 last year and has a new coach in Justin Pressley. Hiram leads the series 13-12 and won 45-0 a year ago to break a three-game losing streak to its rival.

Saturday

No. 5 Perry vs. Baldwin at Fort Valley State: No. 5 Perry, who won Class 4A last year, is coming off a 13-2 season. Perry leads the series 12-6-1 and has won the last four meetings. Perry prevailed 33-16 a year ago.

Mays vs. Stephenson at Morrow High School, 6 p.m. The two teams are meeting in the annual Inner City Classic. Mays (7-5) won its last five regular-season games and reached the second round of the playoffs a year ago. The Raiders have a new coach in Reggie Austin, who was promoted from defensive coordinator. Stephenson, behind coach Marcus Jelks, is coming off a 10-3 season before losing to Perry in the state quarterfinals. Mays leads the series 5-2 and won the last meeting 24-14 in 2021. The last five games have been settled by eight or fewer points.